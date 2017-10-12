Catholic World News
Togo bishop decries violent civil strife
October 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The African nation of 7.8 million is 29% Christian and 20% Muslim, with 51% retaining indigenous beliefs.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!