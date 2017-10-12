Catholic World News
US bishops to meet November 13-14 in Baltimore
October 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: The agenda includes an address from Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, a report from the bishops’ working group on immigration, and the centennial anniversary of the USCCB’s predecessor organization, the National Catholic War Council.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!