US bishops to meet November 13-14 in Baltimore

October 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The agenda includes an address from Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, a report from the bishops’ working group on immigration, and the centennial anniversary of the USCCB’s predecessor organization, the National Catholic War Council.

