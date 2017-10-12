Catholic World News
Full text of Pope’s 10/11 general audience on vigilant expectation
October 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of the audience, the Pope recalled that October 13 is the anniversary of the last Fatima apparition and encouraged the faithful to pray the Rosary for peace during the month of October. He also noted that October 13 is the international day for the reduction of natural disasters.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!