Full text of Pope’s 10/11 general audience on vigilant expectation

October 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of the audience, the Pope recalled that October 13 is the anniversary of the last Fatima apparition and encouraged the faithful to pray the Rosary for peace during the month of October. He also noted that October 13 is the international day for the reduction of natural disasters.

