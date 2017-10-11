Catholic World News
Vatican’s UN envoy speaks on rights of children
October 11, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to a UN session on the rights of children, Archbishop Bernardito Auza focused on the needs of children in families of migrants and the sufferings of those in countries at war.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
