Catholic World News

Vatican’s UN envoy speaks on rights of children

October 11, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to a UN session on the rights of children, Archbishop Bernardito Auza focused on the needs of children in families of migrants and the sufferings of those in countries at war.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.