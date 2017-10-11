Catholic World News
Dicastery for Integral Human Development issues message for World Sight Day
October 11, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: A message from the Vatican’s dicastery for Integral Human Development, signed by Cardinal Peter Turkson, notes that 90% of the people suffering from blindness live in impoverished countries, and 80% of their cases may be curable. The statement calls for international action to provide help for the blind.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
