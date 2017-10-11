Catholic World News

Dicastery for Integral Human Development issues message for World Sight Day

October 11, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A message from the Vatican’s dicastery for Integral Human Development, signed by Cardinal Peter Turkson, notes that 90% of the people suffering from blindness live in impoverished countries, and 80% of their cases may be curable. The statement calls for international action to provide help for the blind.

