Hindu leader slanders Mother Teresa; prelates respond

October 11, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in India have condemned public statements by a prominent Hindu leader, Swami Parpoornanda Saraswathi, who told a television audience that Mother Teresa of Calcutta had “organized the illegal trafficking of 50,000 women, making them work as nuns after converting them to Christianity.” Archbishop Thumma Bala of Hyperabad said that statement was “an insult to the nation,” noting that Mother Teresa had won India’s highest honors.

