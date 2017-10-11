Catholic World News

Pope rejects ‘axis of evil’ rhetoric, Father Spadaro tells Notre Dame audience

October 11, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In a speech at the University of Notre Dame, Father Antonio Spadaro said that God’s mercy is the essential message that Pope Francis wants to convey. The Jesuit editor, who is a close adviser to the Pontiff, said: “The Pope rejects the mixing of politics, morals, and religion that leads to the use of a language that divides reality between the absolute Good and the absolute Evil, between an axis of evil and an axis of good.”

