Indonesian bishop resigns following Vatican investigation
October 11, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Hubertus Leteng was accused of spending diocesan funds to support a mistress.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
