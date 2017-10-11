Action Alert!
The Fall $60,000 Challenge!  Your gift now will count twice!  $53,694 to match.  This week's goal:  “Help us get below $50,000.”
Catholic World News

Pakistani police torture, murder Christian teen who refused to convert to Islam

October 11, 2017

» Continue to this story on Christians in Pakistan

CWN Editor's Note: The Fides news agency also reported on the incident.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Clown of God (Tomie dePaola)