Catholic World News

October 11, 2017

» Continue to this story on Christians in Pakistan

CWN Editor's Note: The Fides news agency also reported on the incident.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!