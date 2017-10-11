Catholic World News
Pakistani police torture, murder Christian teen who refused to convert to Islam
October 11, 2017
» Continue to this story on Christians in Pakistan
CWN Editor's Note: The Fides news agency also reported on the incident.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
