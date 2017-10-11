Action Alert!
Missionary priest discusses Liberian presidential election

October 11, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church has invited the faithful to a novena for prayer for the peaceful conduct of the vote, and appealed to voters to vote freely,” said Father Eric Aka. Liberia, an African nation of 4.3 million, is 86% Christian and 12% Muslim.

