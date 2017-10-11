Catholic World News

USCCB raps EPA decision to revoke Clean Power Plan

October 11, 2017

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The 2015 Clean Power Plan “may not have been the only possible mechanism for addressing carbon emissions, but, unfortunately, the Administration does not propose an adequate alternative as it seeks to dismantle the CPP,” writes Bishop Frank Dewane, chairman of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.