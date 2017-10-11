Catholic World News
‘Speak out to protect DREAMERS’
October 11, 2017
» Continue to this story on Catholic Charities USA
CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Charities USA has launched a new advocacy campaign.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!