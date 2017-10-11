Catholic World News

Pope Francis recalls 300th anniversary of finding of statue of Our Lady of Aparecida

October 11, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Our Lady of Aparecida is the patroness of Brazil. In 1717, 3 fishermen discovered “a small, dark colored image of Our Lady with a smiling face, which they saw come out of the water as they drew in their nets that were subsequently filled with an extraordinarily abundant catch,” Pope St. John Paul II wrote in a 2004 letter

