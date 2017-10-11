Catholic World News
Pope Francis recalls 300th anniversary of finding of statue of Our Lady of Aparecida
October 11, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Our Lady of Aparecida is the patroness of Brazil. In 1717, 3 fishermen discovered “a small, dark colored image of Our Lady with a smiling face, which they saw come out of the water as they drew in their nets that were subsequently filled with an extraordinarily abundant catch,” Pope St. John Paul II wrote in a 2004 letterThe above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!