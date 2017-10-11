Catholic World News
Papal audiences (10/10)
October 11, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Press Office announced that on the previous day, the Pope received the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!