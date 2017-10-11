Catholic World News

Papal audiences (10/10)

October 11, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Press Office announced that on the previous day, the Pope received the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

