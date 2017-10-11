Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (10/10)

October 11, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed a new Prelate Secretary of the Vicariate of Rome and a Consultor for the Section for Relations with States of the Secretariat of State.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.