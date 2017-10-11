Catholic World News

Why every Catholic should applaud Kazuo Ishiguro’s Nobel Prize

October 11, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “His moral vision is compatible with the Church’s own insistence that the truth is knowable, and that we ignore it at great cost to our own human flourishing,” reviewer Joan Desmond writes of the winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.

