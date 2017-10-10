Action Alert!
Spanish ambassador says Pope opposes Catalan independence

October 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Spain’s ambassador to the Holy See has reported that Pope Francis expressed his opposition to the drive for independence in Catalonia. Gerardo Bugallo said that the Pope supports dividing countries only if it is “justified by a process of decolonization.”

