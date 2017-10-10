Catholic World News

Spanish ambassador says Pope opposes Catalan independence

October 10, 2017

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Spain’s ambassador to the Holy See has reported that Pope Francis expressed his opposition to the drive for independence in Catalonia. Gerardo Bugallo said that the Pope supports dividing countries only if it is “justified by a process of decolonization.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.