Catholic World News
Oxford college bars Christian group from registration fair
October 10, 2017
» Continue to this story on Daily Telegraph
CWN Editor's Note: Balliol College said that the Christian Union could not participate in an event for entering students because of the “potential harm” the group might inflict on homosexual students. Organizers of the Balliol event said that the Christian Union had used faith as “an excuse for homophobia and certain forms of neo-colonialism.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!