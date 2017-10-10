Catholic World News

Oxford college bars Christian group from registration fair

October 10, 2017

» Continue to this story on Daily Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: Balliol College said that the Christian Union could not participate in an event for entering students because of the “potential harm” the group might inflict on homosexual students. Organizers of the Balliol event said that the Christian Union had used faith as “an excuse for homophobia and certain forms of neo-colonialism.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.