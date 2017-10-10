Catholic World News

Spanish cardinal denounces bid for Catalan independence as ‘sedition’

October 10, 2017

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Antonio Canizares Llovera of Valencia said that the campaign for Catalan independence is “an act of sedition, fraud, and betrayal, a coup against the rule of las and a violation of the nation’s constitutional order and the coexistence in freedom of all Spaniards.” He added that the call for dividing the country contrasts with the Gospel call to unity.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.