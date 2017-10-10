Catholic World News

Nine candidates move closer to beatification

October 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: On October 9 the Congregation for the Causes of Saints approved a decree confirming the martyrdom of two Franciscans (Father Tullio Maruzzo and Luis Obdulio Navarro) in Guatemala in 1981.

The congregation also affirmed the “heroic virtue” of seven candidates for beatification: two from Italy and one each from Brazil, Ukraine, Poland, Spain, and France.

