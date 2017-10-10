Catholic World News

Australian Church facing its greatest crisis, archbishop says

October 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane told The Tablet that the Church in Australia is experiencing a time of “deep, painful, and permanent change.” He said that challenges arise not only from a highly publicized inquiry into clerical abuse and criminal charges against Cardinal George Pell, but also from demands for the inclusion of women in Church governance.

