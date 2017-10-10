Catholic World News

Cameroon’s bishops voice fears of genocide

October 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A statement from the bishops’ conference of Cameroon decries the “brutality, torture, inhuman and unjustified punishment” of government forces as the African country faces escalating demands for the independence of English-speaking territories.

