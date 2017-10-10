Catholic World News
Cameroon’s bishops voice fears of genocide
October 10, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: A statement from the bishops’ conference of Cameroon decries the “brutality, torture, inhuman and unjustified punishment” of government forces as the African country faces escalating demands for the independence of English-speaking territories.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
