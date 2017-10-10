Catholic World News

Rigidity blocks God’s grace, Pope warns at weekday Mass

October 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at morning Mass on October 10, Pope Francis said that Jonah exemplifies the stubborn individual whose “soul has been starched” so that he is not open to God’s mercy. Such rigid people cannot “widen their heart,” as God wishes, he said.

