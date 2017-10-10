Action Alert!
Vatican bank brings court action in Malta for lost investment funds

October 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican bank, the Institute for Religious Works (IOR), has brought suit in a Malta court against “various third parties deemed liable” for the loss of invested funds. A Reuters report, citing a Vatican source, said that the IOR had lost about €17 million ($20 million) in schemes administered by the unnamed parties in Malta.

