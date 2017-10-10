Catholic World News

Vatican bank brings court action in Malta for lost investment funds

October 10, 2017

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican bank, the Institute for Religious Works (IOR), has brought suit in a Malta court against “various third parties deemed liable” for the loss of invested funds. A Reuters report, citing a Vatican source, said that the IOR had lost about €17 million ($20 million) in schemes administered by the unnamed parties in Malta.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.