Vatican bank brings court action in Malta for lost investment funds
October 10, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican bank, the Institute for Religious Works (IOR), has brought suit in a Malta court against “various third parties deemed liable” for the loss of invested funds. A Reuters report, citing a Vatican source, said that the IOR had lost about €17 million ($20 million) in schemes administered by the unnamed parties in Malta.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
