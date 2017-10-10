Catholic World News

Pope approves expansion of Syro-Malabar Church in India

October 10, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has established two new eparchies (the equivalent of dioceses) for the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in India, and extended the boundaries of two existing eparchies. The new eparchies cover territories in which the Roman and/or Syro-Malankara rites are already established. The Pope observed that in India, “overlapping jurisdictions should no longer be problematic.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.