Catholic World News

October 10, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will depart for Myanmar on November 26 and return to Rome on December 2.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!