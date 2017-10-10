Catholic World News
New Canadian bishops’ conference president outlines vision for future
October 10, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Lionel Gendron of Saint-Jean-Longueuil discussed Amoris Laetitia and the continued response to the priestly abuse of children in residential schools for First Nations (Native American) children. The prelate warned that a papal apology for abuse in Canada could lead to lawsuits.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
