New Canadian bishops’ conference president outlines vision for future

October 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Lionel Gendron of Saint-Jean-Longueuil discussed Amoris Laetitia and the continued response to the priestly abuse of children in residential schools for First Nations (Native American) children. The prelate warned that a papal apology for abuse in Canada could lead to lawsuits.

