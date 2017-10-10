Catholic World News

Capuchin Franciscan friar beatified in Milan

October 10, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Arsenius of Trigolo (Giuseppe Antonio Migliavacca, 1849-1909) founded the Sisters of Mary Most Holy Consolatrix and exhibited “Ignatian rigor and Franciscan simplicity,” according to a recent letter by the Capuchin general minister.

