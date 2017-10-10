Catholic World News
Pope Francis: Angelus address on Mt. 21:33-43 (full text)
October 10, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a Vatican YouTube video of the address.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!