New York court to hear new appeal on remains of Archbishop Fulton Sheen

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: An appeal by the New York archdiocese—which is seeking to reverse a decision allowing the transfer of the remains of Archbishop Fulton Sheen to Peoria, Illinois—will be heard next week.

The Peoria diocese, where Fulton Sheen was born and ordained to the priesthood, had promoted the cause for his beatification. In April 2014, a Vatican panel approved the authenticity of a miracle attributed to his intercession, fulfilling the requirements for his beatification. However, the process ran into a roadblock when the Peoria diocese asked for the transfer of the archbishop’s body in preparation for the beatification ceremony, and the New York archdiocese refused.

