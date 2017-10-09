Catholic World News

German president meets with Pope

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the president of the Federal Republic of Germany, met on October 9 with Pope Francis. Their conversation, the Vatican announced, centered on Church-state relations and the joint commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

