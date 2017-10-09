Catholic World News
German president meets with Pope
October 09, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the president of the Federal Republic of Germany, met on October 9 with Pope Francis. Their conversation, the Vatican announced, centered on Church-state relations and the joint commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!