Filipino bishops reject Duterte charges they are undermining government

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops’ conference stressed that in offering to protect whistleblowers who report death-squad killings, the Filipino hierarchy is not “plotting against anyone.” The statement was apparently in response to complaints by the country’s justice minister, Vitaliano Aguirre II, who charged that the Church is shielding witnesses and hampering investigations.

