Filipino bishops reject Duterte charges they are undermining government
October 09, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops’ conference stressed that in offering to protect whistleblowers who report death-squad killings, the Filipino hierarchy is not “plotting against anyone.” The statement was apparently in response to complaints by the country’s justice minister, Vitaliano Aguirre II, who charged that the Church is shielding witnesses and hampering investigations.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
