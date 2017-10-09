Catholic World News

Pope meets with leaders of Eastern Catholic churches

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope met on October 9 with the patriarchs and major archbishops who lead the Eastern churches that are in full communion with Rome. The Eastern prelates are in Rome for an assembly of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches.

In brief remarks the Pope said that as Roman Pontiff he carries out a “diaconal primacy—that of the servus servorum Dei [the servant of the servants of God].” He asked that the synods of the Eastern churches “collaborate” with Rome in choosing candidates for episcopal office.

