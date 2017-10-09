Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo defends Myanmar’s leader in handling of Rohingya minority

October 09, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Myanmar, faces mounting criticism because of the brutal treatment of the country’s Rohingya minority. But Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon pointed out that her authority is limited, with Myanmar’s military leaders still wielding enormous power. “She is a strong woman with strong principles,” the cardinal said, and with her leadership “we have hope.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.