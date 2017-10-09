Catholic World News
Cardinal Bo defends Myanmar’s leader in handling of Rohingya minority
October 09, 2017
» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Myanmar, faces mounting criticism because of the brutal treatment of the country’s Rohingya minority. But Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon pointed out that her authority is limited, with Myanmar’s military leaders still wielding enormous power. “She is a strong woman with strong principles,” the cardinal said, and with her leadership “we have hope.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
