Rector of Legionaries’ seminary in Rome admits affair, leaves ministry

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Father Oscar Turrion, who had been rector at the Maria Mater Ecclesiae college, revealed that he is the father of two children. He said that he “began to lose my grounding” after revelations that the founder of the Legion of Christ, Marcial Maciel, had led a double life.

Pope Benedict XVI opened a process of reform for the Legionaries in 2010; it was concluded in 2014, under Pope Francis.

