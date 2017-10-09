Action Alert!
German bishops welcome papal document on liturgical translations

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Liturgiam Authenticam was a dead end,” said Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the president of the German bishops’ conference, expressing gratitude to Pope Francis for giving individual episcopal conferences greater control over liturgical translations.
(In fact the papal document, Magnum Principium, explicitly stated that existing Vatican directives on principles of translation—including Liturgiam Authenticam—remain in effect.)

