One million Poles join in Rosary for nation

October 09, 2017

An estimated one million people joined in praying the Rosary at various spots on Poland’s border on October 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.

In the massive Rosary rally, organized by lay Catholics and endorsed by 22 Polish dioceses, the faithful gathered at 4,000 locations along the border to pray. The event was organized as a campaign of prayer for Poland and for the world. The country’s prime minister, Beata Szydlo, sent a message of support.

Organizers emphasized that the “Rosary at the Borders” was intended as a positive event, not a protest. But secular analysts saw it as a reaction against Muslim immigration. Poland has resisted the flood of immigrants from Islamic countries. The Rosary event was held on the anniversary of the Battle of Lepanto, a decisive victory that preserved Western Europe from a Muslim onslaught in 1571.

