Canon 915 reflects divine law, canonist argues

October 09, 2017

» Continue to this story on In the Light of the Law

CWN Editor's Note: Canon 915 states: Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to holy communion.

