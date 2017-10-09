Catholic World News

Vatican prosecutors seek 3-year sentence in financial-misconduct case

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Prosecutors urged a Vatican tribunal to sentence Giuseppe Profiti, the former president of the Bambino Gesu Hospital foundation, to a three-year prison term for inappropriately spending over €400,000 on renovations to the apartment of Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the former Secretary of State.

The prosecutor asked the court to acquit Roberto Zanotti, the former treasurer of the foundation, saying the evidence did not establish his involvement in the misappropriation of funds.

In testimony on October 9, Mariella Enoc, the current president of the hospital foundation, said that Cardinal Bertone was not informed about the plans for subsidizing the renovations. Other witnesses had previously said that the cardinal personally handled details of the agreement with a contractor. Cardinal Bertone is not a defendant in the case, nor was he called as a witness.



