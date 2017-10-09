Catholic World News

Papal message on 1917 Code of Canon Law

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a conference on the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Code of Canon Law, Pope Francis recalled the origins of the Code, assessed its significance, and offered reflections for the future.

