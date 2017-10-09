Catholic World News

Pope Francis discusses priestly formation

October 09, 2017

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Address participants in a Vatican conference on seminary formation, the Pope reflected on God as the “patient and merciful artisan of our priestly formation,” as well as the collaboration of priests in the Potter’s work. The Pope asked, “What priest do I want to be? A drawing-room priest, calm and orderly, or a missionary disciple whose heart burns for the Master and for the People of God?”

