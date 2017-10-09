Catholic World News

US bishops’ conference welcomes Trump administration decision on HHS mandate

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The new rules protecting conscience rights are a “return to common sense, long-standing federal practice, and peaceful coexistence between church and state,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo and Archbishop William Lori. “It corrects an anomalous failure by federal regulators that should never have occurred and should never be repeated.”

