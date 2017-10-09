Action Alert!
FALL CAMPAIGN:  Our Boosters have offered a Challenge Grant of $57,385.  Your gift will count twice.  $54,740 to go.  Donate now!
Catholic World News

US bishops’ conference welcomes Trump administration decision on HHS mandate

October 09, 2017

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The new rules protecting conscience rights are a “return to common sense, long-standing federal practice, and peaceful coexistence between church and state,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo and Archbishop William Lori. “It corrects an anomalous failure by federal regulators that should never have occurred and should never be repeated.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Divine Light Guardian Angel