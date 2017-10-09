Catholic World News
Papal audiences (10/7)
October 09, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: In four separate audiences, the Pontiff received the president of Croatia, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, the apostolic nuncio in Ukraine, and participants in an international convention organized by the Congregation for the Clergy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!