Papal audiences (10/7)

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In four separate audiences, the Pontiff received the president of Croatia, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, the apostolic nuncio in Ukraine, and participants in an international convention organized by the Congregation for the Clergy.

