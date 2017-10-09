Catholic World News

Episcopal resignations and appointments (10/7)

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of 75-year-old Archbishop Guire Poulard of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and named another Haitian archbishop as his successor. He also accepted the resignation of a 76-year-old Portuguese bishop, named his successor, and appointed Cardinal Kevin Farrell as his special envoy to the inauguration of the dome dedicated to the Most Holy Trinity in the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.

