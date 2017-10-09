Catholic World News

Leading Australian bishops meet with curial officials

October 09, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The leadership of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference met with the Cardinal Secretary of State, the Secretary for Relations with States, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, and the secretary for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. The parties discussed the “Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, the relationship between the Church and society at large, the restoration of trust, and greater participation of the laity in decision-making roles in the Church,” according to the Vatican press office.

