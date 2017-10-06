Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell’s court date set for next March

October 06, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: At an October 6 procedural hearing, an Australian court announced that a hearing on sex-abuse charges against Cardinal George Pell will take place in March 2018. The court has allotted four weeks for the proceedings, in which 50 witnesses may be heard. The exact charges against the Australian cardinal—who is on leave from his role as prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy—still have not been made public. However Cardinal Pell has steadfastly denied wrongdoing. His attorney told the court: “We say what was alleged is impossible.”

