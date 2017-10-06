Catholic World News

Islamic terrorists menace Christians in Mali

October 06, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Our churches and chapels are now being targeted by extremists, who’ve told Christians not to gather to pray,” reports the secretary-general of the bishops’ conference in the African land.

