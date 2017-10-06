Catholic World News

Pope, in weekday Mass homily, emphasizes rediscovery of roots

October 06, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: “A person without roots, who has forgotten his roots, is sick,” the Pope preached on October 5. The Pope referred to psychological “self-exile from the community, from society” and to “those who prefer to be uprooted people, without roots. We must think of this psychological self-exile as a disease.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.