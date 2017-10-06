Catholic World News
Pope, in weekday Mass homily, emphasizes rediscovery of roots
October 06, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “A person without roots, who has forgotten his roots, is sick,” the Pope preached on October 5. The Pope referred to psychological “self-exile from the community, from society” and to “those who prefer to be uprooted people, without roots. We must think of this psychological self-exile as a disease.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
