Pope Francis critiques premises of transgender movement

October 06, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff’s critique came in the 3rd section of an address to a markedly changed Pontifical Academy for Life, whose members are meeting in Rome for a 2-day conference. The Pope said that “the recently-advanced hypothesis of reopening the way for the dignity of the person by radically neutralizing sexual difference and, therefore, the understanding between man and woman, is not right ... The biological and psychical manipulation of sexual difference, which biomedical technology allows us to perceive as completely available to free choice – which it is not! – thus risks dismantling the source of energy that nurtures the alliance between man and woman and which renders it creative and fruitful.”

