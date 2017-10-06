Catholic World News

Pope calls on Chaldean Catholic bishops to be builders of unity in Iraq (full text)

October 06, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed the bishops of the Eastern-rite Chaldean Catholic Church (historical background) as they gathered together in Rome. The Pontiff greeted “the faithful of the beloved Iraqi land, who are harshly tried, sharing hope following the recent news of a resumption of life and activity in regions and cities until now subjected to painful and violent oppression.”

